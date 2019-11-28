Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

In this newscast:
- Proponents of a ballot initiative push Alaska election reforms while Republicans say its unconstitutional,
- the Alaska Department of Fish and Game forecast another underwhelming year for pink salmon in Southeast Alaska,
- a new federal report flags more problems with the F-35 fighter jets scheduled to come to Alaska, and
- Oregon State University haul in the remains of a massive blue whale to reassemble its skeleton.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
For Alaska Native cultural tour guides, the job is to carry the weight of the worldAs a cultural interpreter, John Lawrence tries to answer any questions people might have. Some questions are about paint. Other questions are harder.
-
Recall Dunleavy lays out response to rejectionIn a motion filed with Anchorage Superior Court, Recall Dunleavy responded to the arguments Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson made when he opposed the application.
-
Alaska Native nonprofit sues Texas insurance company over earthquake damageCook Inlet Tribal Council says its insurer has acted in bad faith assessing earthquake damage and paying money for repairs.
-
After months of drought, Chignik Lagoon’s wells have finally filled with waterThe Alaska Peninsula community of Chignik Lagoon was put on a boil water notice in July. By August, the wells were dry.