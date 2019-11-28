Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Proponents of a ballot initiative push Alaska election reforms while Republicans say its unconstitutional,
  • the Alaska Department of Fish and Game forecast another underwhelming year for pink salmon in Southeast Alaska,
  • a new federal report flags more problems with the F-35 fighter jets scheduled to come to Alaska, and
  • Oregon State University haul in the remains of a massive blue whale to reassemble its skeleton.
