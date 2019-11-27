Simulation exemplifies challenges of re-entry

Christina Love hosts on Monday, December 2, 2019.
On Monday’s show, host Christina Love will be joined by law enforcement and policy makers to talk about Juneau’s recent re-entry simulation.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Monday on KTOO, please join us for an episode of Mind Over Matter at 7:00 p.m. with Elaine Schroeder, and her guest, Luanne McVey.
Recent headlines
Recall Dunleavy lays out response to rejectionIn a motion filed with Anchorage Superior Court, Recall Dunleavy responded to the arguments Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson made when he opposed the application.
Alaska Native nonprofit sues Texas insurance company over earthquake damageCook Inlet Tribal Council says its insurer has acted in bad faith assessing earthquake damage and paying money for repairs.
After months of drought, Chignik Lagoon’s wells have finally filled with waterThe Alaska Peninsula community of Chignik Lagoon was put on a boil water notice in July. By August, the wells were dry.
Heavy storms set to hit Northwest Arctic will likely disrupt fragile sea iceWhile the storms are nothing new for this time of year, they are likely to disrupt sea ice in the region, which is forming at a much slower rate due to an abnormally warm year.