Simulation exemplifies challenges of re-entry

By November 27, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Christina Love hosts on Monday, December 2, 2019.

On Monday’s show, host Christina Love will be joined by law enforcement and policy makers to talk about Juneau’s recent re-entry simulation.

That's Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Monday on KTOO, please join us for an episode of Mind Over Matter at 7:00 p.m. with Elaine Schroeder, and her guest, Luanne McVey.

