Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

By November 27, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Recall Dunleavy lays out its legal arguments for its application to recall the governor,
  • retired ferry workers are concerned that tying up the ferry Malaspina indefinitely with minimal maintenance will lead to costly damage,
  • the Haines Economic Development Corp. estimates the borough will lose $3 million in visitor spending with Holland America canceling most of its summer cruise ship visits,
  • an Alaska pilot involved in a 2014 crash is convicted of obstruction for lying to federal transportation agencies,
  • Anchorage reflects and tallies expenses a year after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck, and
  • the Salvation Army begins its red kettle fundraising campaign with a new way to donate.
