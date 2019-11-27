Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

In this newscast:
- Recall Dunleavy lays out its legal arguments for its application to recall the governor,
- retired ferry workers are concerned that tying up the ferry Malaspina indefinitely with minimal maintenance will lead to costly damage,
- the Haines Economic Development Corp. estimates the borough will lose $3 million in visitor spending with Holland America canceling most of its summer cruise ship visits,
- an Alaska pilot involved in a 2014 crash is convicted of obstruction for lying to federal transportation agencies,
- Anchorage reflects and tallies expenses a year after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck, and
- the Salvation Army begins its red kettle fundraising campaign with a new way to donate.
Recent headlines
-
Recall Dunleavy lays out response to rejectionIn a motion filed with Anchorage Superior Court, Recall Dunleavy responded to the arguments Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson made when he opposed the application.
-
Alaska Native nonprofit sues Texas insurance company over earthquake damageCook Inlet Tribal Council says its insurer has acted in bad faith assessing earthquake damage and paying money for repairs.
-
After months of drought, Chignik Lagoon’s wells have finally filled with waterThe Alaska Peninsula community of Chignik Lagoon was put on a boil water notice in July. By August, the wells were dry.
-
Heavy storms set to hit Northwest Arctic will likely disrupt fragile sea iceWhile the storms are nothing new for this time of year, they are likely to disrupt sea ice in the region, which is forming at a much slower rate due to an abnormally warm year.