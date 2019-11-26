The music of Lewis Chapman

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, musician Lewis Chapman will play live and preview Wednesday night’s Mountainside Open Mic.

The literary art journal Tidal Echoes will solicit submissions and remind us of deadlines.

Travel Juneau will highlight winter tourism in the capital city.

And, we’ll check in on area fauna as part of Wildlife Roundup.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.