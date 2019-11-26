The music of Lewis Chapman

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, musician Lewis Chapman will play live and preview Wednesday night’s Mountainside Open Mic.
The literary art journal Tidal Echoes will solicit submissions and remind us of deadlines.
Travel Juneau will highlight winter tourism in the capital city.
And, we’ll check in on area fauna as part of Wildlife Roundup.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
