Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

By November 26, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • President Donald Trump signs an executive order creating a White House task force on missing and killed American Indians and Alaska Natives,
  • the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy settles a lawsuit that sought to declare the Alaska Hire law unconstitutional,
  • the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it may revise its timeline for a releasing its final environmental review on the proposed Pebble Mine,
  • oil company Hilcorp and one of its drilling contractors each paid more than $25,000 in penalties after a fatal North Slope work accident,
  • Ketchikan has gone from extreme drought conditions to abrupt dumps of rain triggering flood emergency responses,
  • Bethel’s Public Works Department building suffers millions of dollars in water damage,
  • Sealaska Heritage Institute announces three new children’s books including its first trilingual one, and
  • the Seattle City Council approves a 57-cent tax on Uber and Lyft rides.
