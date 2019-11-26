Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

In this newscast:
- President Donald Trump signs an executive order creating a White House task force on missing and killed American Indians and Alaska Natives,
- the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy settles a lawsuit that sought to declare the Alaska Hire law unconstitutional,
- the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it may revise its timeline for a releasing its final environmental review on the proposed Pebble Mine,
- oil company Hilcorp and one of its drilling contractors each paid more than $25,000 in penalties after a fatal North Slope work accident,
- Ketchikan has gone from extreme drought conditions to abrupt dumps of rain triggering flood emergency responses,
- Bethel’s Public Works Department building suffers millions of dollars in water damage,
- Sealaska Heritage Institute announces three new children’s books including its first trilingual one, and
- the Seattle City Council approves a 57-cent tax on Uber and Lyft rides.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Recent headlines
-
State settles lawsuit over Alaska Hire lawThe company Colaska Inc. sued the Alaska Department of Labor in July over the law. Colaska's lawyer says the state would pay Colaska interest and other costs related to past citations against the company.
-
Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for Ketchikan less than a month after drought endsThe National Weather Service says Ketchikan has gotten more than 21 inches of rain this month. And the fact that the rain came so quickly presents its own challenges.
-
Will new, city-owned public cabins help with Juneau’s high demand for weekend rentals?A new cabin at the city-owned Eaglecrest Ski Area opened for bookings last week. It's not the only project aimed at increasing the number of options available to weekend adventurers.
-
Hilcorp paid a $25,000 fine after a worker died last year on its North Slope drilling rigAn internal investigation found that the drill operator was distracted and that there were “contradictory requirements” when it came to workers’ exposure to overhead loads.