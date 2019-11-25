“With” explores life’s third act

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, we’ll speak with Perseverance Theatre about the staging of “With,” and talk more about the end-of-life joys and challenges the play explores. The Alaska State Firefighters Association will preview this weekend’s Fireman’s Ball with Gamble and the High Costa Living. Artists and organizers will highlight this weekend’s Public Market. And the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition will tell us about Survivors Month and related events.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
