Newscast – Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

In this newscast:
- Washington partisanship gums up the Violence Against Women Act,
- U.S. Attorney General William Barr announces a national plan to address missing and murdered indigenous people,
- a lawsuit challenging the governor’s authority to name the location of the Legislature’s special session survives a request for dismissal,
- Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson tweets and deletes about a case involving a same-sex military spouse’s right to a Permanent Fund dividend,
- the parents of two victims in Thursday’s fatal car crash suspect alcohol was a factor,
- the Eldred Rock lighthouse is a step closer to opening to the public,
- lack of ice forces the first-ever cancellation of a Christmas-themed ice sculpture park in North Pole, and
- authorities bust a septuagenarian from Kodiak in the airport for being found with $400,000 in illegal drugs hidden in spoiled goat intestines.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Recent headlines
-
Family members suspected and JPD confirms that alcohol was a factor in fatal Juneau car crashRalph Watkins is sharing what he knows about his son's car crash because he wants it to be a wake-up call.
-
No one is sure why Mulchatna caribou are disappearing in Southwest AlaskaThree years ago, there were over 27,000 caribou in the Mulchatna Caribou Herd. Now, there are less than half of that.
-
Federal Gulf cod fishery likely to close as warming waters push cod numbers to lowest on recordIt's difficult to find Kodiak fishermen still planning to fish the upcoming season — most have moved on to other fish, new waters, and even different lines of work.
-