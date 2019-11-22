Newscast – Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

  • Washington partisanship gums up the Violence Against Women Act,
  • U.S. Attorney General William Barr announces a national plan to address missing and murdered indigenous people,
  • a lawsuit challenging the governor’s authority to name the location of the Legislature’s special session survives a request for dismissal,
  • Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson tweets and deletes about a case involving a same-sex military spouse’s right to a Permanent Fund dividend,
  • the parents of two victims in Thursday’s fatal car crash suspect alcohol was a factor,
  • the Eldred Rock lighthouse is a step closer to opening to the public,
  • lack of ice forces the first-ever cancellation of a Christmas-themed ice sculpture park in North Pole, and
  • authorities bust a septuagenarian from Kodiak in the airport for being found with $400,000 in illegal drugs hidden in spoiled goat intestines.
