Watch live: US House hearings on Trump impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives is holding an open hearing today in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Alaska Standard Time.
You can watch the hearings live here, on 360north.org or on 360 North. (Where to watch)
You can also listen live on ktoo.org or on KTOO. (Where to tune)
To catch up on the latest NPR coverage of the House impeachment inquiry, visit npr.org.
