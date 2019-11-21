“With” playwright Carter Lewis

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, November 22, 2019.
On Friday’s show, we’ll meet Carter Lewis, the playwright of “With,” which opens tonight at Perseverance Theatre. Folks from Alaska Robotics and the Juneau libraries will tell us about opportunities to meet visiting comic artist Randall Munroe this weekend. And Alaska Design Forum presenter Michael Murphy will preview his talk about the social and political consequences of the built world.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
In second bid to unseat Alaska’s Young, challenger Galvin cites his ‘big money’ interestsA little over a year ago, Alyse Galvin lost to longtime Alaska Congressman Don Young by a little less than 7% of the vote, the closest anyone has come to unseating Young since 2008.
Alaska communities establish new plan to collect sales tax from online vendorsThe Alaska Municipal League says the goal is to eliminate a major disadvantage local brick-and-mortar businesses face when competing with online stores.
Study finds marine mammal viruses are traveling between oceans as sea ice recedesWhile this particular virus isn’t doing widespread damage, its emergence opens the door for other viruses to pop up between oceans.
Angoon explores options as Alaska Marine Highway works to fix its ferry dockThe Alaska Marine Highway System recently deployed the Tazlina to restore winter service to some Southeast communities. But the ferry can’t serve Angoon right now — its ramp is broken.