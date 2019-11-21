“With” playwright Carter Lewis

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, November 22, 2019.

On Friday’s show, we’ll meet Carter Lewis, the playwright of “With,” which opens tonight at Perseverance Theatre. Folks from Alaska Robotics and the Juneau libraries will tell us about opportunities to meet visiting comic artist Randall Munroe this weekend. And Alaska Design Forum presenter Michael Murphy will preview his talk about the social and political consequences of the built world.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.