Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

By November 20, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • More than 100 people turn out for a transportation open house about accident-prone intersection near Juneau’s Fred Meyer,
  • Angoon copes as it continues to go without ferry service until mid-December,
  • ConocoPhillips announces plans to sell of a 25% stake in some of its North Slope assets,
  • an Alaska company opens the state’s largest solar farm,
  • whalers in Utqiagvik finally land their first bowhead whale of the season,
  • the publisher of the Skagway News says he wants to give the paper away to the right person,
  • a woman on trial for waving a gun in a bar gets charged with stealing the same gun from evidence, and
  • the National Weather Service puts out a special weather statement about heavy rain across Southeast Alaska.
0
Cruise Town - a new podcast from KTOO Public Media. Subscribe now

Recent headlines

X