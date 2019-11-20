Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

In this newscast:
- More than 100 people turn out for a transportation open house about accident-prone intersection near Juneau’s Fred Meyer,
- Angoon copes as it continues to go without ferry service until mid-December,
- ConocoPhillips announces plans to sell of a 25% stake in some of its North Slope assets,
- an Alaska company opens the state’s largest solar farm,
- whalers in Utqiagvik finally land their first bowhead whale of the season,
- the publisher of the Skagway News says he wants to give the paper away to the right person,
- a woman on trial for waving a gun in a bar gets charged with stealing the same gun from evidence, and
- the National Weather Service puts out a special weather statement about heavy rain across Southeast Alaska.
