Watch live: US House hearings on Trump impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives is holding an open hearing today in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Alaska Standard Time.
You can watch the hearings live here, on 360north.org or on 360 North. (Where to watch)
You can also listen live on ktoo.org or on KTOO. (Where to tune)
To catch up on the latest NPR coverage of the House impeachment inquiry, visit npr.org.
Recent headlines
-
Why was fire prevention funding used on the Roadless Rule process in Alaska? Congress members want to know.Two Congress members want to know why a grant, typically used to prevent wildfires, was given to the state of Alaska to work on this.
-
Feds approve renaming Saginaw Bay over Kake War connectionsEarlier this year, both the Alaska House of Representatives and Alaska Historical Commission endorsed changing the name to Skanax Bay, pronounced "skeh-NOCH."
-
Utqiaġvik whalers finally land bowhead nearly two months into seasonSome veteran whalers say the absence of the marine mammals has been unprecedented, amid record-setting air and water temperatures.
-
Dunleavy: Special session this year increasingly less likelyUnder Alaska state law, at least 30 days’ notice is needed to hold a non-emergency special session during the interim. That would push any special session now up against the holidays.