Juneau expecting a one-two punch of rainstorms this week

There are back-to-back storms hitting Alaska’s Panhandle this week. That means significant rainfall and strong winds are predicted for Juneau.

The National Weather Service says Juneau can expect 2 to 4 inches of rain through Thursday morning, with additional rainfall on its way.

Aaron Jacobs with the weather service said the first storm will bring some gusty winds and a risk of falling debris on steep mountainsides.

“But that won’t be the end of it, because we have another weather front right on its heels that’s going to move into the region on Thursday and Friday, which will produce another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall,” he said.

Jacobs there could be a higher risk of flooding in some areas.

Look for showers through Monday, but attention now turns to heavy rain for Yakutat & the northern Panhandle midweek. We expect 5-6 inches of rain for Yakutat with 2-4 inches for #Juneau, #Sitka, & #Haines. Minor flooding is possible. #NoSnowNovember #akwx https://t.co/0Q2iDEzE7W pic.twitter.com/32SwVjIJc2 — NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) November 18, 2019

Rainy, windy weather is nothing out of the ordinary for Southeast Alaska. What makes this year’s weather unique is the higher temperatures.

Jacobs said November storms like these usually produce more snow, especially at higher elevations.

“That has changed in the past five to 10 years, where we’re just not seeing as much fall snowstorms up in the mountains,” he said.

Because of the higher risk of landslides, the City and Borough of Juneau announced Tuesday that the Flume Trail will be closed temporarily. The city said it will notify the public when the trail reopens.

Due to elevated landslide risk, Parks & Recreation is temporarily closing the Flume Trail. Please abide by the posted signage. Parks & Recreation will monitor the situation and notify the public when it reopens. pic.twitter.com/Q6rCJREZM1 — CBJ (@cbjuneau) November 19, 2019

KTOO reporter Matt Miller contributed to this story.