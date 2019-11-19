Juneau expecting a one-two punch of rainstorms this week

There are back-to-back storms hitting Alaska’s Panhandle this week. That means significant rainfall and strong winds are predicted for Juneau.
The National Weather Service says Juneau can expect 2 to 4 inches of rain through Thursday morning, with additional rainfall on its way.
Aaron Jacobs with the weather service said the first storm will bring some gusty winds and a risk of falling debris on steep mountainsides.
“But that won’t be the end of it, because we have another weather front right on its heels that’s going to move into the region on Thursday and Friday, which will produce another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall,” he said.
Jacobs there could be a higher risk of flooding in some areas.
Look for showers through Monday, but attention now turns to heavy rain for Yakutat & the northern Panhandle midweek. We expect 5-6 inches of rain for Yakutat with 2-4 inches for #Juneau, #Sitka, & #Haines. Minor flooding is possible. #NoSnowNovember #akwx https://t.co/0Q2iDEzE7W pic.twitter.com/32SwVjIJc2
— NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) November 18, 2019
Rainy, windy weather is nothing out of the ordinary for Southeast Alaska. What makes this year’s weather unique is the higher temperatures.
Jacobs said November storms like these usually produce more snow, especially at higher elevations.
“That has changed in the past five to 10 years, where we’re just not seeing as much fall snowstorms up in the mountains,” he said.
Because of the higher risk of landslides, the City and Borough of Juneau announced Tuesday that the Flume Trail will be closed temporarily. The city said it will notify the public when the trail reopens.
Due to elevated landslide risk, Parks & Recreation is temporarily closing the Flume Trail. Please abide by the posted signage. Parks & Recreation will monitor the situation and notify the public when it reopens. pic.twitter.com/Q6rCJREZM1
— CBJ (@cbjuneau) November 19, 2019
KTOO reporter Matt Miller contributed to this story.
Recent headlines
-
Sealaska shareholders have dividends to spend. With reduced ferries, it’s tough to shop.For thousands of Sealaska Corp. shareholders, it's a tradition to take shopping trips to larger communities when dividends are distributed. But gaps in ferry service mean many aren’t able to make the trip.
-
Dunleavy picks guide business owner for open seat in Alaska HouseGov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announced that Melvin Gillis has been selected for an open seat in the Alaska House of Representatives. House Republicans will have to approve Gillis’ appointment.
-
‘A hidden giant’: Alaska Legislature’s nonpartisan voice on the state budget is retiringAs the Alaska Legislature's chief budget analyst, David Teal has been the go-to source for nonpartisan information on state spending and revenues. That will end next month, when he retires. And budget experts say Teal’s work will be missed.
-
Watch live: US House hearings on Trump impeachment inquiryThe U.S. House of Representatives is holding an open hearing today in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Alaska Standard Time.