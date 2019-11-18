Theater at Latitude 58 stages “Newsies”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, we’ll meet actors in Theater at Latitude 58’s production of “Newsies.” Local health providers will highlight “Murder, Mustaches and Martinis”—a fundraiser for men’s health. St. Vincent de Paul will let us know how we can assist people in need through the holiday season. And we’ll hear about “Screenagers: Next Chapter” – a documentary that examines the effects of screen time on teen mental health.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Why was fire prevention funding used on the Roadless Rule process in Alaska? Congress members want to know.Two Congress members want to know why a grant, typically used to prevent wildfires, was given to the state of Alaska to work on this.
-
Feds approve renaming Saginaw Bay over Kake War connectionsEarlier this year, both the Alaska House of Representatives and Alaska Historical Commission endorsed changing the name to Skanax Bay, pronounced "skeh-NOCH."
-
Utqiaġvik whalers finally land bowhead nearly two months into seasonSome veteran whalers say the absence of the marine mammals has been unprecedented, amid record-setting air and water temperatures.
-
Dunleavy: Special session this year increasingly less likelyUnder Alaska state law, at least 30 days’ notice is needed to hold a non-emergency special session during the interim. That would push any special session now up against the holidays.