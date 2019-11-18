Theater at Latitude 58 stages “Newsies”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show, we’ll meet actors in Theater at Latitude 58’s production of “Newsies.” Local health providers will highlight “Murder, Mustaches and Martinis”—a fundraiser for men’s health. St. Vincent de Paul will let us know how we can assist people in need through the holiday season. And we’ll hear about “Screenagers: Next Chapter” – a documentary that examines the effects of screen time on teen mental health.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.