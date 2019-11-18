Artists of All Nations invites you

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, we’ll meet part of the creative team behind Artists of All Nations, and learn how to participate. As part of the SHI Native American Heritage Month Lecture Series, Bruce Twomley will preview his talk about the rejection of mandatory boarding schools in favor of local secondary schools. We’ll get an update on the Rock Dump Indoor Climbing Gym, and The Sand Witches will preview their Saturday night Tiny Post Office Concert.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
