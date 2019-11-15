Watch live: US House hearings on Trump impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives is holding open hearings today in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Alaska Standard Time.
You can also listen to the hearings streaming online or on the air. (Where to tune)
To catch up on the latest NPR coverage of the House impeachment inquiry, visit npr.org.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
