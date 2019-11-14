Newscast – Nov. 14, 2019

In this newscast:
- A judge sets arguments in a case challenging the state’s rejection of the Recall Dunleavy effort for January,
- a new FBI report shows Alaska bucking the national decline trend in violent crime and sexual assault statistics,
- 20 years of city finance documents help show how Juneau has spent $170 million cruise ship head taxes,
- the Alaska Department of Transportation considers options after a private study of the Alaska Marine Highway System,
- Pelican copes after two weeks without ferry service,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announces an interim director of the agency that regulates marijuana and alcohol,
- President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Energy says he’s for developing mini-nuclear reactors for rural Alaska, and
- fall rains lead the U.S. Drought Monitor to upgrade Southeast Alaska communities status from “severe.”
Recent headlines
-
How would lifting the Roadless Rule change Tongass logging? Not much, both sides say.At a U.S. House hearing Wednesday, people for and against the rule agreed that removing the roadless restrictions won’t make much difference for an industry that’s already in a steep decline.
-
Unalaska considers legal action against airlines involved in last month’s fatal plane crashWhether or not the city pursues legal action, officials said the crash and suspension of flights have "highlighted how fragile public transportation is for Unalaska and the entire region."
-
Dillingham woman is a semifinalist to name celestial bodies after rivers in Bristol BayNushagak and Mulchatna could soon be a star and exoplanet 255 light-years away.
-
Sitka Tribe, National Park Service in talks over who will lead interpretation at historical parkAfter the agreement expired, the Sitka tribe was given four days to vacate and remove its property from the park.