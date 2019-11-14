Newscast – Nov. 14, 2019

  • A judge sets arguments in a case challenging the state’s rejection of the Recall Dunleavy effort for January,
  • a new FBI report shows Alaska bucking the national decline trend in violent crime and sexual assault statistics,
  • 20 years of city finance documents help show how Juneau has spent $170 million cruise ship head taxes,
  • the Alaska Department of Transportation considers options after a private study of the Alaska Marine Highway System,
  • Pelican copes after two weeks without ferry service,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announces an interim director of the agency that regulates marijuana and alcohol,
  • President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Energy says he’s for developing mini-nuclear reactors for rural Alaska, and
  • fall rains lead the U.S. Drought Monitor to upgrade Southeast Alaska communities status from “severe.”
