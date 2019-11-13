Watch live: US House hearings on Trump impeachment inquiry

Catch up on the latest impeachment inquiry coverage from NPR.
The U.S. House of Representatives is holding open hearings in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Live coverage is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Alaska Standard Time.
Here are some other ways to watch or listen to impeachment coverage:
Listen
Stream NPR coverage or tune into KTOO-FM. (Where to tune)
Watch
Stream on 360north.org or tune into 360 North. (Where to watch)
