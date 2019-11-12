Anchorage Republicans advance 3 nominees for open Alaska House seat

Anchorage Republicans have sent the names of three finalists for an open state House seat to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for consideration.
Jamie Donley, Melvin Gillis and Forrest McDonald are vying for the seat vacated by Republican Josh Revak. He was confirmed to the Senate seat that was held by Republican Chris Birch, who died in August.
State law calls for legislative vacancies to be filled by someone from the same party as the person who previously held the seat.
Traditionally, parties nominate candidates for the governor to consider and the governor’s pick is subject to confirmation, in this case, by House Republicans.
Revak was Dunleavy’s second pick for the Senate seat after Senate Republicans rejected Rep. Laddie Shaw. Revak was not among the list of finalists advanced by local Republicans.
