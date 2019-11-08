In honor of Native American Heritage Month, in lieu of Juneau Afternoon this Monday, November 11, we will air the APM special “Uprooted: The 1950s plan to erase Indian Country.” This documentary presents the voices of people who survived a devastating plan to solve “the Indian problem.” In the 1950s, the U.S. government launched a campaign to assimilate Native Americans by eliminating reservations, terminating tribal governments, and persuading Native people to move to cities. Hundreds of thousands of Native people relocated to distant cities such as Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

In honor of Veterans Day, please tune in Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 for the one hour special “Soldiers for Peace,” from APM Reports. Soldiers for Peace takes a deep look at why a significant number of Vietnam veterans felt compelled to oppose the war rather than simply try to put it behind them when they returned home. Through first-person storytelling, it explores the way their conceptions of patriotism changed and evolved as their faith in the Vietnam War and the American government dissolved.

