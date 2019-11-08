Tune in to Juneau Afternoon on Monday for a Tlingit language special.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
In honor of Veteran’s Day, please tune in Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 for the one hour special “Soldiers for Peace,” from APM Reports. Soldiers for Peace takes a deep look at why a significant number of Vietnam veterans felt compelled to oppose the war rather than simply try to put it behind them when they returned home. Through first-person storytelling, it explores the way their conceptions of patriotism changed and evolved as their faith in the Vietnam War and the American government dissolved.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Juneau cold weather emergency shelter opens this weekend in new locationThe St. Vincent de Paul Society helped run the shelter when it was downtown. It has now taken over operation at its facility near the Nugget Mall.
Here’s what to do on Veterans Day in JuneauCoast Guard Rear Adm. Matthew Bell, commander of District 17, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Veterans Day ceremony at Centennial Hall.
Increase in observer fees has people in the fishing industry questioning how their dollars are being spentObserver fees are going up for Alaska fishermen and processors. In Kodiak, fishermen aren’t too worried about the modest increase, but some would like to see improvements made to the decades-old program.
Alaska mariners raise concerns about Coast Guard’s emergency radio outagesThe VHF radio outages are affecting Prince William Sound all the way down to Sitka and other Southeast Alaska communities.