Tune in to Juneau Afternoon on Monday for a Tlingit language special.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, please tune in Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 for the one hour special “Soldiers for Peace,” from APM Reports. Soldiers for Peace takes a deep look at why a significant number of Vietnam veterans felt compelled to oppose the war rather than simply try to put it behind them when they returned home. Through first-person storytelling, it explores the way their conceptions of patriotism changed and evolved as their faith in the Vietnam War and the American government dissolved.

