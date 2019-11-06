Petro Marine: Gastineau Channel spill response is only a drill

By November 6, 2019 Environment, Juneau

Petro Marine Services employees deployed bright yellow booms around their dock in Gastineau Channel Wednesday. A boom is basically a floating guardrail used to contain oil spills.

Plant manager Jeff Irvin said it’s just a drill, ahead of an upcoming Coast Guard evaluation. They’ll have another spill response drill next Tuesday.

“It’s just one of those things, like basketball practice,” Irvin said. “The more you do it, the better you get, right? If you ever have an incident.”

He said the Coast Guard and state Department of Environmental Conservation were notified. He expected to be drilling most of the day.

