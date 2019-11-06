Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

By November 6, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A national expert on recalls of elected officials says the effort aimed at Gov. Mike Dunleavy highlights how unusual Alaska’s recall law is,
  • a judge is considering whether to dismiss an ACLU lawsuit against the governor for vetoing some of the court system budget for a decision on abortions,
  • consultants to the city of Skagway explore what it would take to establish a locally controlled ferry authority,
  • members of the Alaska Chamber of Commerce formally take a position to support the Alaska Marine Highway System,
  • the National Transportation Safety Board recommends all 50 states enact bicycle helmet laws to stem an increase in cyclist deaths on roadways,
  • the last Alaska State Trooper drug dog trained to detect marijuana is set to retire soon,
  • Petro Marine does a drill in Gastineau Channel to practice its spill response,
  • the University of Alaska Board of Regents is set for two days of meetings about the system’s future, and
  • the University of Alaska Anchorage says it will take peanut butter and jelly as payment outstanding parking tickets as part of a food drive.
0
Cruise Town - a new podcast from KTOO Public Media. Subscribe now

Recent headlines

X