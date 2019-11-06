Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

In this newscast:
- A national expert on recalls of elected officials says the effort aimed at Gov. Mike Dunleavy highlights how unusual Alaska’s recall law is,
- a judge is considering whether to dismiss an ACLU lawsuit against the governor for vetoing some of the court system budget for a decision on abortions,
- consultants to the city of Skagway explore what it would take to establish a locally controlled ferry authority,
- members of the Alaska Chamber of Commerce formally take a position to support the Alaska Marine Highway System,
- the National Transportation Safety Board recommends all 50 states enact bicycle helmet laws to stem an increase in cyclist deaths on roadways,
- the last Alaska State Trooper drug dog trained to detect marijuana is set to retire soon,
- Petro Marine does a drill in Gastineau Channel to practice its spill response,
- the University of Alaska Board of Regents is set for two days of meetings about the system’s future, and
- the University of Alaska Anchorage says it will take peanut butter and jelly as payment outstanding parking tickets as part of a food drive.
Richard Nelson, writer who shared sounds of the wilderness in “Encounters,” has diedFor years, the anthropologist, writer and naturalist would take listeners across Alaska on an intimate journey to places many would otherwise never experience.
Study examines possibilities for locally controlled northern Lynn Canal ferry serviceJim Calvin of the McDowell Group said creating a public, port authority corporation to operate ferries opens the door for state and federal subsidies.
Alaska courts must choose between a liberal or strict interpretation of recall lawNational recall expert Joshua Spivak said the case highlights Alaska's unusual law.
Haines doctors oppose mine, cite health risksPhysicians, mining company say they want more community discussion on the project.