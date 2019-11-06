Live music with the JDHS Yadaa.at Kalé Jazz Band

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, the JDHS Yadaa.at Kalé Jazz Band will be the show’s house band. We’ll meet the band director and musicians and preview their Saturday night dinner and jazz fundraiser. The Zach Gordon Youth Center will highlight this weekend’s Coaches Summit. The Con Brio Chamber Series will preview this weekend’s Juneau Flute Society concerts. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

