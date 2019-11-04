Native Youth Olympics kicks off new season

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show, coach Kyle Worl will highlight a new season of Native Youth Olympics, and preview Saturday’s friendly competition and game demonstrations at UAS. We’ll meet NPR’s Hidden Brain show host Shankar Vedantam. Dr. Eugene Huang will preview her keynote address titled “The Future of Cancer Treatment” at the Cancer Connection’s Saturday Health Forum. And Juneau’s public libraries will give us an update on visiting authors, screenings and classes.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.