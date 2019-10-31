Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

In this newscast:
- U.S. Rep. Don Young votes with his fellow Republicans against the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump,
- a lawyer for the Legislature says ethics regulations the Department of Law proposed may be unconstitutional,
- parents and students react to the Juneau School District’s use of third-party electronic communication monitoring service Bark,
- the Defense Department reports a Fort Wainwright-based soldier has died in Iraq,
- a business in Hawaii decides not to go forward with discussions for Alaska Aerospace Corp. to build a satellite launch facility on its land,
- an accidental release of a smelly chemical triggers a natural gas leak scare in downtown Fairbanks, and
- the University of Alaska Fairbanks plans to incorporate esports into student activities and curriculum.
