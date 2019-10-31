Gold Street Music concert series features variety of genres

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, November 1, 2019.

On Friday’s show, musicians and Joe Emerson and Keith Heller will play live, and emcee Tony Tengs will preview Saturday night’s Gold Street Music concert.

We’ll get an update on Juneau’s ongoing honoring of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will recruit Wearable Art participants,

and for Foodie Friday, Gigi Monroe will teach us about the art of brunch.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

