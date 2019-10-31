Gold Street Music concert series features Juneau musicians

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, November 1, 2019.
On Friday’s show, musician and fisherman Joe Emerson will play live and preview Saturday night’s Gold Street Music concert. We’ll get an update on Juneau’s ongoing honoring of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will recruit Wearable Art participants, and for Foodie Friday, Gigi Monroe will teach us about the art of brunch.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
