Dr. Sol Neely presents “Indigenous Cosmopolitanism: Being Cherokee in the Raven Bioregion”

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
On Thursday’s show, Dr. Sol Neely will preview his Evening at Egan lecture titled “Indigenous Cosmopolitanism: Being Cherokee in the Raven Bioregion.” We’ll hear about a series of free nutritional classes at the Yoga Path. We’ll meet Ketchikan artist Kathryn Rousso. The Alaskan Brewing Company will tell us about alcoholic seltzer and why they’re entering the market, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
