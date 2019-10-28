Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show, we’ll learn more about the art of abstract expressionist painter Avery Skaggs. SOFA, or the Southeast Alaska Organization for Animals, will introduce us to a rescued dog named Nova, and preview their upcoming fundraiser. The Juneau Artists Gallery will highlight the art of Marty Sharp, and we’ll meet Coaching Boys into Men honoree, coach Robert Casperson.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

