Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, we’ll learn more about the art of abstract expressionist painter Avery Skaggs. SOFA, or the Southeast Alaska Organization for Animals, will introduce us to a rescued dog named Nova, and preview their upcoming fundraiser. The Juneau Artists Gallery will highlight the art of Marty Sharp, and we’ll meet Coaching Boys into Men honoree, coach Robert Casperson.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Judge approves signature gathering for initiative that would change state electionsAn assistant attorney general says the Alaska Supreme Court may have to resolve an appeal of the ruling.
-
‘Happy and sad at the same time’: After decades-long wait, Newtok residents begin the move to MertarvikThis year, Newtok is sending one-third of its residents across the Ninglick River to its replacement village, Mertarvik.
-
Alaska census workers can disregard ‘no trespassing’ signsCensus workers are required to approach all properties but will comply with owners' requests to leave, an Alaska area census manager says.
-
Sullivan supports measure knocking House for impeachment inquiryAlaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan believes the process the House is using is more partisan than what former presidents Bill Clinton or Richard Nixon faced.