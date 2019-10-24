Juneau Garden Club hosts annual Garlic Lover’s Potluck

By October 24, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, October 25, 2019.

For Foodie Friday, the Juneau Garden Club will share garlic recipes, and preview their Garlic Lover’s Potluck on Saturday. Visiting folk singer and historian Don Sineti will play us a tune, and preview his Friday night presentation at the Valley Library. And Holiday Pops will recruit singers for their December concerts.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

