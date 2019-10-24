1941s bring indigenous comedy to Juneau

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, October 25, 2019.
We’ll meet comedian Bobby Wilson, who is performing tonight with his comedy troupe, the 1491s, as a fundraiser for the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida).
For Foodie Friday, the Juneau Garden Club will share garlic recipes, and preview their Garlic Lover’s Potluck on Saturday.
Click here for the Juneau Garden Club’s recipes.
Visiting folk singer and historian Don Sineti will play us a tune, and preview his Friday night presentation at the Valley Library.
And Holiday Pops will recruit singers for their December concerts.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
