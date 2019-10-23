Nude and Rude Revue live on Juneau Afternoon

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
On Thursday’s show, musicians from the Nude and Rude Revue will play live and preview the weekend’s shows. We’ll meet visiting yoga teacher Djuna Mascall who is teaching a weekend workshop titled “Stability, Ease and Insight.” Dr. Robin Walz will preview his Evening at Egan lecture titled “The French Avengers,” and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Hoonah sets new borders in bid to form borough. But, it overlaps with Juneau’s annexation plan.The city of Hoonah recently submitted a petition to the state to form a borough, laying claim to Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve and most of Chichagof Island and a peninsula on Admiralty Island.
-
Windy, wet weather hits coastal AlaskaGale warnings and small craft advisories were in effect for inside and coastal waters.
-
Alaska communities are one step closer to collecting online sales taxUnder the newly released plan, online retailers would register with one statewide commission to remit tax revenue
-
New proposed LNG project would ship gas from North Slope to Asia on ice-breaking tankersQilak LNG made the announcement Wednesday that the it plans on shipping gas on ice-breaking tankers from fields in Point Thomson.