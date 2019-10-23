Nude and Rude Revue live on Juneau Afternoon

By October 23, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, musicians from the Nude and Rude Revue will play live and preview the weekend’s shows. We’ll meet visiting yoga teacher Djuna Mascall who is teaching a weekend workshop titled “Stability, Ease and Insight.” Dr. Robin Walz will preview his Evening at Egan lecture titled “The French Avengers,” and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

