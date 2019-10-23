Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

In this newscast:
- A Superior Court judge orders Alaska to stop housing most psychiatric patients in jails,
- the City of Hoonah petitions to form a borough that overlaps with a City and Borough of Juneau annexation request,
- the Alaska Municipal League unveils a statewide plan to simplify sales tax collection for municipalities from online retailers,
- a BP flow station pipe ruptures and releases an unknown amount of waste water at a Prudhoe Bay oil field,
- a Vietnam era veteran advocates for the restoration of Native land allotments terminated while they were serving,
- gale warnings and small craft advisories blanket Southeast Alaska, and
- federal forecasters release a winter outlook for Alaska predicting warmer and wetter winter than normal.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
New proposed LNG project would ship gas from North Slope to Asia on ice-breaking tankersQilak LNG made the announcement Wednesday that the it plans on shipping gas on ice-breaking tankers from fields in Point Thomson.