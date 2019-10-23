Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

  • A Superior Court judge orders Alaska to stop housing most psychiatric patients in jails,
  • the City of Hoonah petitions to form a borough that overlaps with a City and Borough of Juneau annexation request,
  • the Alaska Municipal League unveils a statewide plan to simplify sales tax collection for municipalities from online retailers,
  • a BP flow station pipe ruptures and releases an unknown amount of waste water at a Prudhoe Bay oil field,
  • a Vietnam era veteran advocates for the restoration of Native land allotments terminated while they were serving,
  • gale warnings and small craft advisories blanket Southeast Alaska, and
  • federal forecasters release a winter outlook for Alaska predicting warmer and wetter winter than normal.
