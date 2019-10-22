Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

  • A Fairbanks lawyer who was fired from the state’s Office of Public Advocacy files a lawsuit against the governor,
  • young men at the Elders and Youth Conference discuss ways to prevent violence against women,
  • an environmental group warns federal regulators about possible insider trading involving the Pebble mine developers,
  • Washington D.C. lobbyists gear up for Pebble mine hearings in Congress,
  • the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it doesn’t plan to hold a public hearing over a proposed mega cruise ship dock near Ketchikan,
  • a private Catholic school in Anchorage bans institutes a no-cell phone policy during the school day, and
  • an opioid support group in Fairbanks adopts the internet-famous goat Curry as their mascot.
