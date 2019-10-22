Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

In this newscast:
- A Fairbanks lawyer who was fired from the state’s Office of Public Advocacy files a lawsuit against the governor,
- young men at the Elders and Youth Conference discuss ways to prevent violence against women,
- an environmental group warns federal regulators about possible insider trading involving the Pebble mine developers,
- Washington D.C. lobbyists gear up for Pebble mine hearings in Congress,
- the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it doesn’t plan to hold a public hearing over a proposed mega cruise ship dock near Ketchikan,
- a private Catholic school in Anchorage bans institutes a no-cell phone policy during the school day, and
- an opioid support group in Fairbanks adopts the internet-famous goat Curry as their mascot.
Recent headlines
As her Homer neighborhood slides downhill, this woman is fighting to hold someone accountableDespite the risk of a landslide, Gee Denton refuses to leave her house. “I've had to spend five-and-a-half years in this season of my life begging for people to be responsible for their responsibilities,” she says.
Former state lawyer sues over being fired, saying she couldn’t sign Dunleavy ‘pledge of loyalty’Former assistant public advocate Kelly Parker filed the lawsuit in Anchorage Superior Court on Oct. 8 against Gov. Mike Dunleavy, his former chief of staff Tuckerman Babcock, and the state of Alaska.
Can high school teams in Southeast Alaska compete with rivals on the North Slope? With esports, it’s possible.Esports is growing in many high schools across Alaska. The sport was sanctioned by the the Alaska School Activities Association in April, and more and more students are getting involved.
Army Corps declines to hold public hearing on Ketchikan megaship dock permitThe Army Corps of Engineers says it has sufficient information to rule on a permit for a floating megaship dock in Ward Cove. That’s despite requests from the city of Ketchikan to hold hearings.