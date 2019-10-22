Juneauite hikes Patagonia to fight multiple myeloma

Scott Burton hosts on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, we’ll met Terry White who will hike Patagonia to fight multiple myeloma. The Center for Nonviolent Communication will preview an interactive weekend workshop to build empathy skills. And Collette Costa will preview upcoming events at the Gold Town Nickelodeon.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
