Friday is kamayan night at the Filipino Community Hall

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, members of the Filipino Community, Inc. board will highlight Friday’s kamayan feast. We’ll hear from a few of the comedians visiting Juneau for their Second City comedy show. The Healthy Alaskans Coalition will preview their Wednesday night presentation on healthcare reform. And we’ll hear how science, technology, engineering and math professionals can share their knowledge in Juneau classrooms.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
