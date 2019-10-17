The history of the play “Blue Ticket”

Tune in on Monday, with host Scott Burton, for a conversation with people who have firsthand experience of suspected gay men being exiled from Juneau in the 1960s.
Overcrowding leads to loss of hobby shop at Lemon CreekWhile an Alaska Department of Corrections works through a plan to move inmates out of state, the increase in the state's prison population is already having impacts at Juneau’s correctional facility.
Kensington Gold Mine plans major expansion for operations past 2024Coeur Alaska projects it’ll be out of room for waste rock in 2022. And its tailings facility will be at capacity by 2024.
Protest, policy critiques punctuate first day of Fairbanks AFNOther notable elements of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention included talk about missing and murdered indigenous women, rural public safety issues, and the keynote speech by Iditarod winner Pete Kaiser
Protest interrupts governor’s speech at AFN conference in FairbanksA few dozen protesters rose from their seats at the Fairbanks auditorium, turned their backs on the governor and held up their fists to protest.