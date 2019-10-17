The history of the play “Blue Ticket”

By October 17, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Tune in on Monday, with host Scott Burton, for a conversation with people who have firsthand experience of suspected gay men being exiled from Juneau in the 1960s.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tune in to KTOO 104.3 Monday at 7:00 p.m. for a rebroadcast of October’s Mudrooms, Juneau’s monthly storytelling event. This month’s theme was Acceptance.

