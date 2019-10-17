The history of the play “Blue Ticket”

Tune in on Monday, with host Scott Burton, for a conversation with people who have firsthand experience of suspected gay men being exiled from Juneau in the 1960s.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tune in to KTOO 104.3 Monday at 7:00 p.m. for a rebroadcast of October’s Mudrooms, Juneau’s monthly storytelling event. This month’s theme was Acceptance.

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.