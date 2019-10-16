Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

In this newscast:
- The City of Hoonah petitions boundary officials to become Southeast Alaska’s biggest borough,
- operators of Kensington Gold Mine share what their proposed expansion means on the ground,
- Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer certifies an oil tax ballot initiative application for signature gathering,
- the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation takes public comment on possible changes to oil spill prevention and response regulations,
- this week’s Alaska Federation of Natives Convention could shed light on the potent voting bloc’s relationship with Gov. Dunleavy,
- Anchorage Republican Rep. Josh Revak’s path to join the state Senate appears to be clearing, and
- the new head of the Iditarod hopes to find common ground with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Tourism advocates say proposed Roadless Rule exemption threatens industry’s growthTourism operators in Southeast say they plan to continue pushing back against further development in the Tongass National Forest following this week's news that the U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to fully exempt the region from the Roadless Rule.
-
State senators’ support may clear path for Revak confirmationGov. Dunleavy has said he would like to call a special legislative session to add to this year’s permanent fund dividend, after the Senate seat is filled.
-
Hoonah wants to join large area to create new boroughThe Xunaa Borough would include Icy Strait, Glacier Bay, a portion of the Chatham Strait, parts of Chichagof Island, and Excursion Inlet.
-
AFN convention highlights Native groups’ tension with Alaska Gov. Dunleavy as recall effort loomsWill Gov. Dunleavy find a way to repair his relationship with AFN and other Native groups before the courts decide if the recall campaign can move forward?