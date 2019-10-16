Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

By October 16, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The City of Hoonah petitions boundary officials to become Southeast Alaska’s biggest borough,
  • operators of Kensington Gold Mine share what their proposed expansion means on the ground,
  • Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer certifies an oil tax ballot initiative application for signature gathering,
  • the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation takes public comment on possible changes to oil spill prevention and response regulations,
  • this week’s Alaska Federation of Natives Convention could shed light on the potent voting bloc’s relationship with Gov. Dunleavy,
  • Anchorage Republican Rep. Josh Revak’s path to join the state Senate appears to be clearing, and
  • the new head of the Iditarod hopes to find common ground with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
