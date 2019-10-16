Juneau Makerspace offers mosaic and printmaking classes

By October 16, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, artists from the Juneau Markerspace will highlight mosaic and printmaking classes. Dr. Sanjay Pyare will outline his Friday night Evening at Egan lecture titled “Sumatra to Southeast Alaska: what the journey of a migratory seabird can teach us.” Visiting comedians from The Native and the Nerd Comedy Tour will preview Thursday night’s show, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline the rest of the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

0

X