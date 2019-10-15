CBJ Assembly Meeting – Oct. 14, 2019

Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Recent headlines
-
After record-breaking season, city task force takes on tourism challengesMayor Weldon wants the task force to focus on are whether the city’s current approach to managing tourism is effective and to tackle the controversial topic of capping the number of cruise ship visitors to Juneau.
-
After months of speculation, Forest Service recommends lifting Roadless Rule for the TongassU.S. Forest Service is seeking a full exemption of the Roadless Rule for the Tongass National Forest in Alaska.
-
Meet the evangelical climate scientist Katharine HayhoeAbout 400 people packed a university lecture hall and a church in Juneau to hear the renowned climate scientist and evangelical christian speak. Was she converting skeptics, or preaching to the choir?
-
When it comes to cruise ship passengers, how much is too much? Visitor industry insiders differ.After a season of record-breaking growth, a gathering of tourism industry stakeholders in Juneau celebrated the summer’s success. But some attendees voiced concern about the need for serious conversations about the number of cruise ship passengers visiting the state.