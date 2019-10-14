Newscast – Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

  • An organization of 57 tribal governments says the Roadless Rule should stay in place in Alaska,
  • Eklutna officials file a lawsuit against the Interior Department in an effort to open a tribal gaming hall in Chugiak,
  • Juneau officials consider a contract for winter warming shelter,
  • Juneau eight graders get to see and discuss Vera Starbard’s new play Devilfish,
  • a Petersburg man dies after his skiff flips in waters west of the city,
  • wildlife authorities warn that Kodiak bears are now opening car doors with their teeth, and
  • the Alaska Zoo’s beloved polar bear Lyutyik dies.
