Newscast – Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

In this newscast:
- An organization of 57 tribal governments says the Roadless Rule should stay in place in Alaska,
- Eklutna officials file a lawsuit against the Interior Department in an effort to open a tribal gaming hall in Chugiak,
- Juneau officials consider a contract for winter warming shelter,
- Juneau eight graders get to see and discuss Vera Starbard’s new play Devilfish,
- a Petersburg man dies after his skiff flips in waters west of the city,
- wildlife authorities warn that Kodiak bears are now opening car doors with their teeth, and
- the Alaska Zoo’s beloved polar bear Lyutyik dies.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Juneau officials consider St. Vincent’s bid for new valley warming centerThe question of how people will get to and from the shelter hasn't been fully resolved. One past user says transportation to and from it is his number one issue.
‘Devilfish’ playwright’s favorite audience? Eighth graders.Juneau eighth graders watched the new play Devilfish and got to talk to some of the show's stars and creators through a program that connects students and artists.
Tribal government group supports keeping Alaska’s Roadless RuleThe Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians passed a resolution at its annual conference last week in Suquamish, Washington.
Pacific tribes across borders declare ‘salmon emergency’The tribes sounding the alarm stretch from Yakutat to Bellingham. It came out of a three-day summit hosted by the Lummi Nation near Ferndale, Washington.