Newscast – Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

By October 11, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Tribal leaders from across Southeast Alaska, British Columbia and Washington state sound the alarm over threats to wild salmon,
  • the state of Alaska is negotiating a contract extension to pay a law firm for its services fighting Alaska unions,
  • the Alaska Supreme Court says the state must pay legal fees for the Stand for Salmon ballot initiative that failed last year,
  • President Donald Trump hands his mic over to an Alaska businessman to highlight what he calls “capricious government regulation,”
  • University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen addresses breakdowns in unity across the system,
  • Standard and Poor’s lowers it debt rating for the University of Alaska system,
  • state prosecutors charge a 32-year-old Anchorage police officer with two counts of misdemeanor assault in his arrest of a man for bicycle violations,
  • leaders of Anchorage International Airport hope to draw more global traffic, and
  • the Alaska Zoo’s 19-year-old polar bear Lyutyik is being treated for an unknown medical condition.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X