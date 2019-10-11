Newscast – Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

In this newscast:
- Tribal leaders from across Southeast Alaska, British Columbia and Washington state sound the alarm over threats to wild salmon,
- the state of Alaska is negotiating a contract extension to pay a law firm for its services fighting Alaska unions,
- the Alaska Supreme Court says the state must pay legal fees for the Stand for Salmon ballot initiative that failed last year,
- President Donald Trump hands his mic over to an Alaska businessman to highlight what he calls “capricious government regulation,”
- University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen addresses breakdowns in unity across the system,
- Standard and Poor’s lowers it debt rating for the University of Alaska system,
- state prosecutors charge a 32-year-old Anchorage police officer with two counts of misdemeanor assault in his arrest of a man for bicycle violations,
- leaders of Anchorage International Airport hope to draw more global traffic, and
- the Alaska Zoo’s 19-year-old polar bear Lyutyik is being treated for an unknown medical condition.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Gardentalk – Bring your begonias, dahlias and fuchsias in for the winterTuesday morning's record low temperature of 23 degrees at the Juneau International Airport may be Mother Nature's way of saying more cold snaps and frosty mornings are not that far off.
-
As complaints increase, Norwegian Cruise Lines agrees to pay for emissions monitoring in SkagwayThe Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation received nine emissions complaints from Skagway this year.
-
U.S. Forest Service, Coeur Mining officials discuss mine expansion plans in HainesThe U.S. Forest Service will use public comments to decide if they want to come up with alternatives to Coeur Alaska’s proposed expansion plan.
-
A tiny insect is causing major tree damage in Southeast Alaska. Scientists hope it’s a blip.Last year, the sawfly munched on about 40,000 acres of hemlock in Southeast Alaska. This year, that number ballooned to close to 400,000 acres of damage.