Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

By October 10, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Supreme Court hears a second case since 2014 from young climate change activists,
  • Canada’s Pacific salmon fishing industry is losing its sustainability certification,
  • a big natural gas storage tank that could supply cleaner fuel for home heat is nearly complete in Fairbanks,
  • a former candidate for mayor in Wrangell alleges cronyism and sues,
  • Ketchikan’s city council considers the future of its cruise docks,
  • Alaska Airlines and American Airlines will scale back their mileage plan partnership next year,
  • the University of Maine unveils a 25-foot boat that is the world’s largest ever 3D printed object, and
  • the National Weather Service issues a high wind watch.
