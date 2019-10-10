Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Supreme Court hears a second case since 2014 from young climate change activists,
- Canada’s Pacific salmon fishing industry is losing its sustainability certification,
- a big natural gas storage tank that could supply cleaner fuel for home heat is nearly complete in Fairbanks,
- a former candidate for mayor in Wrangell alleges cronyism and sues,
- Ketchikan’s city council considers the future of its cruise docks,
- Alaska Airlines and American Airlines will scale back their mileage plan partnership next year,
- the University of Maine unveils a 25-foot boat that is the world’s largest ever 3D printed object, and
- the National Weather Service issues a high wind watch.
Recent headlines
-
Lawyers spar over whether young Alaskans’ climate lawsuit can move forwardThe case, Sinnok v. State of Alaska, is being brought by 16 young Alaskans arguing that current policy violates their right to "a stable climate system" under the state constitution.
-
These Republicans are pushing Murkowski to take a stand against TrumpA Republican anti-Trump group wants Sen. Lisa Murkowski to criticize the president for asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. But both of Alaska’s senators have said they see shades of gray in the Ukraine picture.
-
Second set of Pebble Mine opponents sue the EPAThis time, the plaintiffs are 14 environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and Trout Unlimited.
-
Rule change would allow attorney general to represent governor in ethics complaintsPrevious Alaska governors have had to hire private attorneys to defend themselves against ethics complaints, but they could be reimbursed when no violation is found.