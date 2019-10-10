Foodie Friday: The cuisine of Amara Enciso

By October 10, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, October 11, 2019.

For Foodie Friday, we’ll meet chef Amara Enciso. The chef will share her inspirations, and give us a fun recipe to try this weekend. Guardian Flight will tell us how we can tour their jet on Saturday, and we’ll meet the musicians behind Friday night’s rock and roll concert at Centennial Hall.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

