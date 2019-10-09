“Blue Ticket” tells story of how suspected gay men were exiled from Juneau

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, we’ll meet the creative team behind the play “Blue Ticket,” and preview next week’s world premiere. UAS will preview Friday’s Evening at Egan lecture titled “Cultural Appropriation and Traditional Arts in a Contemporary World.” Juneau Composts will teach us how to get hockey players to rake our leaves. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline this weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

