Murkowski and Sullivan condemn Trump’s Syria decision

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis speaks with U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, on June 25, 2018, on the Eielson Air Force Base flight line. (Public domain photo Airman 1st Class Eric M. Fisher/U.S. Air Force)

Both of Alaska’s U.S. senators have joined the chorus of Republicans criticizing President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria.

Trump announced the move Sunday night. It paves the way for Turkey to proceed with a planned operation against the Kurds.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both Republicans, issued statements on social media.

Murkowski weighed in Tuesday, saying the withdrawal betrays America’s Kurdish allies and aids a resurgence of the Islamic State militant group.

Sullivan’s post, issued late Monday, says U.S. troops should not be in Syria indefinitely. But he says abandoning the Kurds will make it harder for America to attract battlefield allies in the future.

In a rare showing of bipartisan criticism, Congress members of both parties have condemned Trump’s decision.

