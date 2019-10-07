Newscast – Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

  • Juneau city officials unofficially get voters’ permission to borrow up to $7 million to pay for Centennial Hall upgrades,
  • heavy rainfall causes minor flooding and forced some Douglas residents from their homes,
  • landslides damage the Gold Creek Flume Trail that had been set to re-open today,
  • the University of Alaska Board of Regents votes to delay consideration of consolidation into a single accredited university,
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough officials consider launching a new police force,
  • Tlingit storyteller and cemetery caretaker Bob Sam raises awareness of Juneau’s cemeteries,
  • the fat bear contest in Katmai National Park is back, and
  • the U.S. Mint unveils a new dollar coin design that features civil rights leader Elizabeth Peratrovich.
