Newscast – Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

In this newscast:
- Juneau city officials unofficially get voters’ permission to borrow up to $7 million to pay for Centennial Hall upgrades,
- heavy rainfall causes minor flooding and forced some Douglas residents from their homes,
- landslides damage the Gold Creek Flume Trail that had been set to re-open today,
- the University of Alaska Board of Regents votes to delay consideration of consolidation into a single accredited university,
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough officials consider launching a new police force,
- Tlingit storyteller and cemetery caretaker Bob Sam raises awareness of Juneau’s cemeteries,
- the fat bear contest in Katmai National Park is back, and
- the U.S. Mint unveils a new dollar coin design that features civil rights leader Elizabeth Peratrovich.
Recent headlines
-
Climate change is causing yellow cedar decline. But not enough for an ESA listing.On Monday, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service published its decision not to protect yellow cedar under the Endangered Species Act.
-
Heavy rain extends Gold Creek Flume Trail closureJuneau's heavily-used Flume Trail was supposed to reopen on Monday. AEL&P says it will take about a month to repair.
-
Heavy rainfall in Juneau causes minor flooding and prompts evacuationsHeavy rainfall has caused swelling of rivers and streams, minor flooding of some streets, and even forced one Douglas Island resident from his home.
-
Attorney general explains his opinion on the Alaska Hire lawAlaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson says the Alaska Hire opinion is in response to a lawsuit challenging the law.