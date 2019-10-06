Heavy rainfall in Juneau causes minor flooding and prompts evacuations

Update (2:45 p.m. Sunday)

There was a lot of mud, water and loose rock in the roads in Juneau on Sunday.

Heavy rains caused flooding, mudslides and in one Douglas Island neighborhood, a road collapsed early Sunday morning.

Shawn Blumenshine lives nearby. His townhome is built into the side of a hill between John Street and David Street on Douglas. He said he’s been there for about three years.

Just down the hill, John Street has eroded away, causing one car to fall partially into a ditch.

Early Sunday morning, Blumenshine said he heard construction workers.

“And then all of the sudden, a bunch of people are banging on my door at 3 a.m. I get up and I answer, it’s about three or four city workers. They’re like, you need to leave — we’re evacuating the neighborhood. Apparently they had been trying to get my attention for awhile,” he said.

They told him they were afraid they were going to lose John Street. The whole thing took him by surprise. Blumenshine grabbed a few things and bolted out of the house. There was water in his garage. He says he walked through knee-deep water to get to his car.

He said he’s never had his home evacuated before.

“I’m on the side of the hill. I’m pretty up above the water level. It’s some place where you would feel safe. I’ve never had it happen, I’ve never heard of it happening,” he said.

At 3 a.m., he said he had a hard time getting anyone to answer their phones.

“Everyone’s asleep like normal people,” he said.

So he ended up in Auke Bay at a friend’s house. By Sunday morning, most of the water had receded.

Blumenshine, has some mud in his garage and has someone coming out to check his foundation — other than that, he said he’s fine.

But, it’s still raining.

David Levin of the National Weather Service says downtown Juneau and Douglas area got 4 to 6 inches of rain in a 24- to 36-hour period over the weekend.

The Juneau police, city streets department and state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities are out checking out complaints of high water as well as mud and debris in the roads.

There’s debris on Glacier Highway between Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé, and the Egan Drive access road, and reports of standing water over portions of Egan Drive.

A landslide covered a portion of Thane Road on Sunday morning.

Department of Transportation crews are working with a construction company to open drainage and culverts along the road. They’ve asked residents to keep away from the area. DOT limited that road to one lane of local traffic from miles 1 through 5.

Debris keeps blocking drains, putting mud and water on the roads. City streets and DOT employees were running around town clearing them.

Levin said he expected another inch to two inches of rainfall (web: until 4 p.m.) into Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service has posted a flood advisory for possible minor flooding of rivers, creeks and poor drainage areas. Mudslides and debris flow are possible in steep terrain areas.

The weather service cautions drivers to avoid roads that have been covered by water.

Levin said the heavy rainfall was caused by a strong weather system that entered Southeast Alaska from the west and southwest.

As of Sunday morning, he said Montana Creek was approaching minor flood stage. The weather service is also monitoring water levels in Jordan Creek and the Mendenhall River.

