Tuesday Mudrooms theme is “acceptance”

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, October 7, 2019.
On Monday’s show, storytellers and organizers will preview Tuesday night’s Mudrooms storytelling event themed acceptance. We’ll check in with the Juneau Police Department, and the Bahá’í community will preview upcoming gatherings.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Tune in Monday night at 7:00 p.m. to KTOO 104.3 to hear this month’s episode of Mind Over Matter. Dr. Elaine Schroeder talks with Dr. Maureen Longworth and Lynn Davis about the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.
