Newscast – Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

In this newscast:
- Juneau election workers prepare to count absentee and questioned ballots from Tuesday’s local election,
- Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson explains his legal opinion on the unconstitutionality of the Alaska Hire law,
- an Alaska Superior Court judge temporarily blocks a Dunleavy administration rule affecting the state’s public employees unions,
- a tax watchdog group says federal taxpayers pay millions of dollars a year to subsidize logging in the Tongass National Forest,
- a moose hunter in Haines gets mauled by a brown bear along the Chilkat River,
- heavy seas and strong winds heavily damage a dock in Nikiski that supports offshore drilling,
- Sitka gets a new landslide detection system,
- a federal agency rejects listing yellow cedar as a threatened species due to climate warming,
- President Donald Trump signs a bill to exempt diesel generators in rural Alaska from an air quality rule, and
- cruise ship season winds down in Juneau.
Recent headlines
Attorney general explains his opinion on the Alaska Hire lawAlaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson says the Alaska Hire opinion is in response to a lawsuit challenging the law.
Ferry system budget cuts jeopardize ocean acidification testing along Inside PassageThe Columbia made regular thousand mile runs between Bellingham, Washington, and Skagway, and takes a water sample every two minutes. But now she is tied up in Ketchikan’s south berth for the foreseeable future.
Who will be the fattest Katmai brown bear? Forget Beadnose, Holly is like the ‘Michelin Man.’A dozen Alaska brown bears in Katmai National Park and Preserve are competing for the title of fattest bear during the park’s annual Fat Bear Week.
Elections workers are counting outstanding Juneau election ballots FridaySome 2,000 absentee and questioned ballots were outstanding after election night, with two close races pending in Juneau.