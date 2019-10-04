Newscast – Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

By October 4, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Juneau election workers prepare to count absentee and questioned ballots from Tuesday’s local election,
  • Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson explains his legal opinion on the unconstitutionality of the Alaska Hire law,
  • an Alaska Superior Court judge temporarily blocks a Dunleavy administration rule affecting the state’s public employees unions,
  • a tax watchdog group says federal taxpayers pay millions of dollars a year to subsidize logging in the Tongass National Forest,
  • a moose hunter in Haines gets mauled by a brown bear along the Chilkat River,
  • heavy seas and strong winds heavily damage a dock in Nikiski that supports offshore drilling,
  • Sitka gets a new landslide detection system,
  • a federal agency rejects listing yellow cedar as a threatened species due to climate warming,
  • President Donald Trump signs a bill to exempt diesel generators in rural Alaska from an air quality rule, and
  • cruise ship season winds down in Juneau.
